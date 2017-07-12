Texas diver competing in World Championships

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Alison Gibson will compete in the 1-meter springboard competition at the World Diving Championships beginning Friday in Budapest, Hungary. Gibson finished 2nd at the USA Diving Winter National Championships to earn her spot on Team USA.

“It’s super exciting,” Gibson said. “The experience of being able to dive for your country is awesome. It’s a really awesome experience that I can’t even describe in words. It’s just this feeling that… it’s amazing.”

It has been an amazing year for Gibson, who just turned 18 on Sunday, July 9. As a freshman at Texas she won an individual National Championship in the 1-meter.

“It was surreal. I never even thought I would win. I was just going to have fun. I was like, winning NCAA’s? That would be such an awesome experience.”

It’s safe to say Gibson is just as good in the classroom as she is on the diving board. She graduated from high school when she was 16, enrolled at the University of Texas at Austin at 17 and was named a Scholar All-American.

“My parents are very academically oriented, and they started my brother and I in school younger. We just excelled and went through really fast. It’s just the way my parents did my schooling.”

For any diver, the Olympics is the ultimate goal and that’s the case for Gibson, but it’s not everything. “Obviously, that is my end goal, but there’s a lot of different things that I want do, and a lot of different goals that I want to meet before I get to the Olympics, but if I don’t make it, it’s not gonna be the end of the world for me.”