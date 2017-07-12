Funeral arrangements set for Austin man murdered in Greece

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Funeral arrangements for a 22-year-old Austin man who was murdered while vacationing on a Greek island last week has been set.

Bakari Henderson’s family says on Friday evening, a “Reflections of Life” service will be held at Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church, 4301 Tannehill Ln. in Austin. The service runs from 6-8 p.m. On Saturday, the “Celebration of Life” service will be held at 11 a.m. at the same church.

CBS This Morning reports the attack began when Henderson and his friends put their drinks down near a group of men at a bar. An initial report indicated the deadly beating may have stemmed from a selfie request with a waitress, but Henderson’s friends say that was not the case. Greek authorities found Henderson outside of the bar where he died from severe blows to the head.

Nine Serbian men have been charged in connection with Henderson’s death. On Tuesday, seven of the men appeared in court.

A GoFundMe created on July 8 has raised more than $50,000 for Henderson’s family. The creator of the account says donations will be used to pay for the cost of transporting Henderson’s body back to Austin and for funeral arrangements. The family says they are in contact with the creator of the GoFundMe.