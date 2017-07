AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters put out a fire on the ninth floor of the Perry Brooks Building at Eighth Street and Brazos Street, Wednesday afternoon.

The Austin Fire Department was called at 1:15 p.m. to 720 Brazos St. and called for a second-alarm response.

Just before 2 p.m. the Fire Department said they had put out the fire, and are continuing to check the building. Drivers should avoid the area.

