Escapee found in Cedar Park transported back to South Carolina

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — A convicted kidnapper who was found in Central Texas after escaping a South Carolina prison for the second time is being transported back to the state whence he came.

The U.S. Marshals Office, with help from the Texas Rangers and other law enforcement agencies, captured Jimmy Causey in Cedar Park last Friday. Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody said in a statement that fugitives should find “another county to hide in because justice in WilCo will find you and return you to face your consequences.” On Wednesday morning, Causey got on a flight at the Georgetown Municipal Airport.

The massive manhunt for Causey, 46, started on Wednesday, July 5. The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDOC) determined Causey escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution, a maximum-security prison in Ridgeville, S.C., around 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 4.

The director of SCDOC says Causey managed to escape by using a dummy to make it look like he was in bed. Guards didn’t realize he was missing until the following day. Prison officials believe a cellphone was used to help the suspect escape as well as a drone. They believe the drone was used to smuggle in contraband to help Causey escape. To get through the prison fences, the inmate used wire cutters.

After three nights on the run, Causey was apprehended while sleeping at a Motel 6. Inside his room, authorities found two loaded firearms, $46,000 in cash, numerous cellphones and a fake ID.