ACL releases line-up schedule

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You already know which performers you want to see at ACL Festival, but what day are they playing?

ACL Fest released the lineup by day for both weekends Wednesday morning. JayZ closes out Fridays, Red Hot Chili Peppers on Saturday and The Killers on Sunday.

While 3-day tickets for Weekend One are already sold out, 3-day tickets for Weekend Two is still available for $255. If you only want to jam out for one day, One-day general admission tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.

A few hours after ACL Festival released its lineup back in May, the festival “added” JayZ to the roster as the headliner. The festival kicks off this year on Oct. 6.