ACL releases line-up schedule

By Published:
Zilker Park during ACL Festival (Alex Penrose/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You already know which performers you want to see at ACL Festival, but what day are they playing?

ACL Fest released the lineup by day for both weekends Wednesday morning. JayZ closes out Fridays, Red Hot Chili Peppers on Saturday and The Killers on Sunday.

While 3-day tickets for Weekend One are already sold out, 3-day tickets for Weekend Two is still available for $255. If you only want to jam out for one day, One-day general admission tickets go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m.

A few hours after ACL Festival released its lineup back in May, the festival “added” JayZ to the roster as the headliner. The festival kicks off this year on Oct. 6.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s