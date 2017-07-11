Warrant issued for ninth suspect in beating death of Bakari Henderson

By Published:
Bakari Henderson (Courtesy: Henderson family)
Bakari Henderson (Courtesy: Henderson family)

ATHENS, Greece (AP/KXAN) — Authorities in Greece have issued an arrest warrant for a ninth suspect they believe was involved in the death of Austinite Bakari Henderson. A judicial official told the Associated Press the newest suspect is a Serb.

On Tuesday, seven of eight men charged with involvement in the beating death of Henderson, 22, appeared in court. The seven—six Serbs and a British national of Serb origin—appeared before an investigating judge, who will decide whether to keep them in custody pending trial or release them on bail. All eight have been in custody since their arrest and have been charged with intentional homicide, which carries a maximum life sentence.

CBS News reports the altercation between Henderson and the other men might have stemmed from a selfie request while at a bar in the town of Laganas. Witnesses say Henderson and his friends wanted to take a photo with a waitress at the bar, which angered one of the bouncers. Police say at least 10 people followed Henderson out of the bar, including the bouncer.

Greek authorities said Henderson suffered multiple blows, and died from severe blows to the head.

A GoFundMe created on July 8 has raised more than $40,000 for Henderson’s family. The creator of the account says donations will be used to pay for the cost of transporting Henderson’s body back to Austin and for funeral arrangements. The family says they are in contact with the creator of the GoFundMe.

With additional reporting by the Associated Press

