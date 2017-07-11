VIDEO: Thieves break into liquor store to steal Patron

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — Two suspects who broke into a liquor store in Fort Worth only wanted one particular liquor: tequila. Patron, to be exact.

Fort Worth police released surveillance video of the July 1 burglary with the hopes of catching the thieves. The burglary happened around 4:45 a.m. at the Liquor Den at 6621 N. Beach St.

The suspects used a brick to break in through the front door. Once inside, one suspect made a bee-line to the green Patron tequila boxes where he proceeded to grab four of them. The other suspect took $60 from the register.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is asked to call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4698.