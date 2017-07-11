USPS mail carrier robbed of package in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWKT) — A USPS letter carrier was robbed while out making deliveries in Harker Heights, near Waco.

Investigators with the U.S Postal Inspection Service say the the robbery happened on Friday around 1:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Zinfandel. The letter carrier says a man approached him, pulled out a handgun and stole one package.

The suspect ran away. No information was released on whether the suspect seeking a specific package.

The robbery of a postal carrier is a federal offense.