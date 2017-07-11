Three killed in fiery crash on I-35 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWKT) — The Waco Police Department has confirmed a third fatality in the multi-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35.

At this time, one truck driver and two passengers in a passenger vehicle have been reported dead. The crash involved four 18-wheelers and two passenger vehicles.

None of the victims have been identified.

The Texas Department of Transportation has determined the flyover leading traffic from South Valley Mills Drive onto the northbound lanes of I-35 has been structurally damaged.

The area will remain closed until additional inspections can be done Wednesday. This will interrupt traffic flow Wednesday morning, and travelers are urged to take an alternate route.

Follow CenTexProud.com for updates.