TABC expected to announce new interim head of the agency

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The two remaining members of the Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission went into executive session Tuesday morning to interview five candidates for the top spot at the agency.

Spokesperson for the agency, Chris Porter, expects the commission to meet in a public meeting and announce an interim head of the agency and possibly a finalist for the permanent top spot. Currently, the state agency has neither an executive director nor a deputy executive director. According to the agenda, the “lack of leadership at the highest levels constitutes an imminent threat to public health and safety.”

TABC has been hit with controversy after controversy this year. Top brass have resigned one after the other. On Monday, the acting head of the agency Ed Swedberg abruptly resigned because he didn’t want to fire Licensing Director Amy Harrison, the Texas Tribune reports. Harrison oversaw the creation of a controversial internal flyer showing the heads of the agency partying on a plane on a way to liquor conference in California.

That flyer led to a hearing by the House Committee on General Investigations and Ethics. They didn’t like what they found.

Then-TABC director Sherry Cook resigned after lawmakers scolded her publicly for misusing state resources, giving herself unnecessary perks and losing track of paperwork for two state-owned vehicles.

Gov. Greg Abbott tapped Kevin Lilly to turn the agency around. Since then, several top positions have resigned and Tuesday he’ll continue the rebuilding process.

“Governor Abbott believes that Chairman Lilly and the TABC are taking the right steps and putting the appropriate people in place to ensure the agency becomes a good steward of Texas taxpayer dollars,” said Abbott spokesperson John Wittman on Tuesday afternoon.

KXAN’s Phil Prazan is at the TABC meeting and will have the latest on the personnel fallout on KXAN News at 5 p.m.