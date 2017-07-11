TABC Commission says vacant positions are a ‘threat to public health’

By Published: Updated:
Ed Swedberg, deputy executive director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, answers questions during the House Committee on General Investigating & Ethics meeting on April 13, 2017. The committee was investigating TABC out-of-state travel to conference at taxpayer expense. (Courtesy: Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune)
Ed Swedberg, deputy executive director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, answers questions during the House Committee on General Investigating & Ethics meeting on April 13, 2017. The committee was investigating TABC out-of-state travel to conference at taxpayer expense. (Courtesy: Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the abrupt departure of the acting director of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, the agency now has to deliberate and appoint his position as well as several other vacant positions.

On Tuesday morning, the TABC Commission will meet to discuss and potentially appoint the person who will replace Ed Swedberg. Swedberg resigned after barely a month on the job amid continued criticism that the agency took taxpayer-funded trips to Hawaii and San Diego. According to the TABC agenda, Swedberg submitted his resignation on July 7 to become effective the close of business on July 10.

Currently, the state agency has neither an executive director nor a deputy executive director. According to the agenda, the “lack of leadership at the highest levels constitutes an imminent threat to public health and safety.” The commission will also discuss the appointment for general counsel, who also left the agency in early July.

The Texas Tribune reports Swedberg’s resignation marks the sixth high-level departure since April from the agency that oversees alcohol regulation in Texas. He said he was quitting because he did not want to participate in the “termination” of Licensing Director Amy Harrison. Harrison helped oversee the creation of a controversial flier depicting head honchos holding six packs on a plane headed to a conference.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s