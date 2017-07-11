Susan Combs named to Interior Dept. position

President Trump says he will nominate former Texas Comptroller Susan Combs to be Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Policy, Management and Budget. (Associated Press/2011)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he will nominate Susan Combs to be the Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Policy, Management and Budget.

Combs served two terms from 2007-2015 as Texas Comptroller. She also served two terms as Texas Agriculture Commissioner from 1999-2007. Combs was the first woman elected to the Agriculture Commissioner position.

In December, Combs met with then President-elect Trump as part of his search for the Secretary of Agriculture position. Trump ultimately gave that job to Sonny Perdue.

In May 2016, Combs launched a website called Texas Smart Schools for school districts and parents to learn more about the effectiveness and efficiency of local schools.

 

