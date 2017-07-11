Susan Combs named to Interior Dept. position

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — President Donald Trump announced Monday he will nominate Susan Combs to be the Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Policy, Management and Budget.

Combs served two terms from 2007-2015 as Texas Comptroller. She also served two terms as Texas Agriculture Commissioner from 1999-2007. Combs was the first woman elected to the Agriculture Commissioner position.

In December, Combs met with then President-elect Trump as part of his search for the Secretary of Agriculture position. Trump ultimately gave that job to Sonny Perdue.

In May 2016, Combs launched a website called Texas Smart Schools for school districts and parents to learn more about the effectiveness and efficiency of local schools.