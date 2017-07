LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — Rescue crews are on their way to Hippie Hollow Park on the east shore of Lake Travis on Tuesday for a reported drowning.

Austin-Travis County-EMS was called to the park, located at 7000 Comanche Trail, at 7:22 p.m.

Hippie Hollow is famous as the state’s only clothing-optional public park. Entry is restricted to people who are 18 years and older.

Additional details on the possible victim were not immediately available.