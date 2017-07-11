PHOTOS: Two women rob customer at southeast Austin ATM

One of the suspects in an ATM robbery on East Riverside Drive on May 29, 2017 (Austin Police Department Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for two women who they say robbed a customer at an ATM in southeast Austin in May.

A woman was at the ATM in the 2200 block of East Riverside Drive, near Burton Drive, when a vehicle drove up and one of the suspects got out and demanded money at around 5 p.m. on May 29.

The victim, who said the suspect acted like she had a weapon in her pocket, was able to run away. The suspect got back into the vehicle and drove off. No one was injured.

The first suspect, seen on a security camera photo, is described as a Hispanic woman in her early 20s, with brown eyes and dark hair down to her waist. She was seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark pants and a dark bandana covering her face.

The second suspect, also described as a Hispanic woman, has short hair, described as small in stature and was last seen wearing a dark-colored tank top. The two women got away in a dark gray sedan.

It’s not clear when the incident was first reported to police. If you have any information on the robbery call the APD Robbery Tip Line at 512-974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

