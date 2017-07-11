PHOTOS: 16 dead in military plane crash in Mississippi

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis says the KC-130 that crashed in Mississippi and killed 16 people was from the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina.
Tillis, who represents North Carolina, said in a statement Tuesday morning that he and his wife are extending their deepest condolences to the families of the Marines who were killed, as well as to the Cherry Point station and the community of Havelock.
The refueling aircraft crashed Monday afternoon in a soybean field in rural Mississippi, killing at least 16 people aboard.
Mississippi Plane Crash
Mississippi Plane Crash x
Latest Galleries
-
Mississippi Plane Crash
-
Pekingese Pack at Austin Humane Society
-
Pekingese Pack at Austin Humane Society
-
Home burglaries in Morningwood subdivision
-
Primrose School of Pflugerville – Fourth of July
-
Thrall Horses Seized
-
Snakes Loose after crash
-
Snakes Loose after crash
-
Arkansas Ten Commandments Destroyed
-
Arkansas Ten Commandments Destroyed