Lubbock teen dies in bathtub after grabbing her phone

Lubbock teen Madison Coe died when she electrocuted while reaching for her phone in the bathtub (Photo via KCBD)
LUBBOCK, Texas (KXAN) — A Lubbock teenager died on Sunday when she was electrocuted while grabbing her phone in a bathtub.

Fourteen-year-old Madison Coe was visiting her father’s home in Lovington, New Mexico when it happened, according to KCBD.

Her family tells the Lubbock NBC affiliate that Coe grabbed her phone while it was plugged into a charger in a bathroom outlet when she was electrocuted. Coe was found with a burn mark on her hand, the family says.

“This is such a tragedy that doesn’t need to happen to anyone else,” her grandmother, Donna O’Guinn said. “We want something good to come out of this, as awareness of not using your cell phone in the bathroom as it is plugged in and charging.”

O’Guinn continued, “We need to teach our children that electricity and water do not mix.”

KCBD says Coe was a basketball player and she was first chair with her tuba in the band at Terra Vista Middle School in Lubbock.

“She’s just going to be greatly missed by all of us,” her grandmother told the station. “She has a special place in my heart.”

