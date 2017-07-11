Lake Travis fire crews encounter rattlesnake while fighting brush fire

Brush fire in the North Lake Travis Fire/Rescue area on July 10, 2017. (Travis County ESD 1)
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — When brush fires break out, people usually think about structures being damaged but, in many cases, wild animals are trying to get away from the flames as well.

On Monday afternoon, firefighters with North Lake Travis Fire/Rescue had to deal with brush fires, rattlesnakes and raccoons. In the span of a couple of hours, the department was tackling three grass fires. One of the fires escalated and started spreading where it destroyed a small structure and threatened nearby homes.

While one crew was busy working on the fire, they came to realize their fire truck was parked right next to a rattlesnake den. Because there were a lot of people in the area, the Jonestown police caught the snake and killed it. Emergency crews also helped rescue a couple of raccoons that were trying to get away from the fire.

With the help of several other fire agencies, no homes were damaged.

North Lake Travis Fire/Rescue driver/operator Asa Oliver holds the large rattlesnake that was roaming the fire ground on Monday. (Travis County ESD 1)
Raccoons rescued from brush fire in the North Lake Travis Fire/Rescue area. (North Lake Travis Fire/Rescue)
North Lake Travis Fire/Rescue driver/operator James Ringstaff gives water to an overheated and displaced iguana from the brush fire on July 10, 2017. (Travis County ESD 1)

