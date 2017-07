Don’t ever think dessert will play second fiddle to the amazing steaks and sides at Vince Young Steakhouse, the restaurant’s sweet endings definitely hold their own. Executive Pastry Chef Mary Rodriguez stopped by to show us how they make their 24 Carrot Cake. Vince Young Steakhouse is located at 301 San Jacinto Blvd, Austin. You can contact them at (512) 457-8325.

For more information on Vince Young Steakhouse, go to http://www.vinceyoungsteakhouse.com/.