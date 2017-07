From facials to summer cuts, there are professional tips you can do at home to keep your pup looking and feeling cool this summer. Soubhi Kiewiet of Mud Puppies dropped by to show us more. Mud Puppies has two Austin locations, 12233 FM 620 N, and 2015 E Riverside Dr.

For more information on Mud Puppies, go to http://mud-puppies.com/.