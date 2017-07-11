Former Rockdale official arrested

Roland Richter Published:

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWKT) – Rockdale Police have arrested former Rockdale Public Works Director Zack Reeves on charges of theft by a public servant.

Reeves was arraigned Tuesday morning, then posted bond and was released. He was fired last week, accused of charging equipment and fuel to the City of Rockdale for use with his personal vehicle.

City manager Chris Wittaker said a search will begin soon to find a replacement. In the meantime, the city is working to make adjustments for doing business with various public works projects moving ahead on schedule.

Reeves was hired in June 2015 and has been overseeing work to replace water lines.

He came into office just as the city began looking at various options for building a new police station which will be built in the 300 block of East Cameron Street.

Reeves faced a charge of theft by a public servant under $20,000.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s