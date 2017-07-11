Former Rockdale official arrested

ROCKDALE, Texas (KWKT) – Rockdale Police have arrested former Rockdale Public Works Director Zack Reeves on charges of theft by a public servant.

Reeves was arraigned Tuesday morning, then posted bond and was released. He was fired last week, accused of charging equipment and fuel to the City of Rockdale for use with his personal vehicle.

City manager Chris Wittaker said a search will begin soon to find a replacement. In the meantime, the city is working to make adjustments for doing business with various public works projects moving ahead on schedule.

Reeves was hired in June 2015 and has been overseeing work to replace water lines.

He came into office just as the city began looking at various options for building a new police station which will be built in the 300 block of East Cameron Street.

Reeves faced a charge of theft by a public servant under $20,000.