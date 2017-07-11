Fight forces Southwest flight to return to Austin

One of two passengers escorted off a Southwest Airlines flight on July 7, 2017 (Courtesy/Lisa Birkman)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Southwest Airlines plane returned to Austin just after takeoff Tuesday after a fight between passengers.

Southwest Flight 3590 was headed for Chicago’s Midway Airport when the pilots turned the plane around. It landed at 4:46 p.m.

A photo from former Williamson County commissioner Lisa Birkman, who was on the flight, shows two APD officers making their way down the aisle with one of the passengers.

The officers escorted two people off the plane and one was arrested.

Birkman, speaking to KXAN by phone from the airport, said she heard a noise in the back of the plane about 30 minutes into the flight. Shortly thereafter, the pilot used the intercom to tell passengers there was a disturbance on board and that they were returning to Austin.

She then described the incident:

Additional information wasn’t immediately available. We’ve reached out to Austin police to learn more about the incident and whether anyone will be charged.

