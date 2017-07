WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A dump truck that rolled over and lost its load is blocking lanes on State Highway 29 near Liberty Hill.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. on SH 29 at US 183. One eastbound lane and two westbound lanes of SH 29 are blocked.

Drivers should expect delays as crews work on towing away the truck and clearing the road of the gravel it was carrying.