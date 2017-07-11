Dress like a cow and get free food at Chick-fil-A today

KXAN Staff Published:
(WKRN file)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If getting a free Slurpee at 7-Eleven isn’t enough, you can head on over to Chick-Fil-A for some free food as part of the restaurant’s Cow Appreciation Day.

Customers who show up wearing anything cow-like will receive a free entree from a list of redeemable items. If you’re looking for a salad though, sadly, that’s not included. Children will also receive a free kid’s meal for dressing up. But if you want a gluten-free bun, that’s now available.

Chick-Fil-A says they gave away nearly 1.6 million free entrees to customers during last year’s Cow Appreciation Day. 

The promotion takes place from opening until 7 p.m. 

 

