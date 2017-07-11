DPS searching for driver who left scene of crash that killed woman

CEDAR CREEK, Texas (KXAN) — A Cedar Creek family is asking for help in finding the person who hit a woman in Bastrop County and then took off. The crash hospitalized Maria Salazar-Martinez who later died in the hospital.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2007 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Highway 21 on July 5 and a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Martinez was traveling westbound. Deputies say the Yukon crossed the center stripe hitting Martinez’s vehicle.

The Yukon rolled on its left side and skid 50 feet, as the Honda went across eastbound lanes and into a ditch where it came to rest. Deputies say the driver of the Yukon ran from the scene and Martinez was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

The victim’s family said Martinez always came home when she said she would. So last Thursday, when her sister received a call from her mother, she knew something was wrong.

“She said ‘Hey, Maria’s not home yet. Can you call work and see if she’s still there?’” said Maria’s sister Minga Martinez.

Martinez called everyone she knew, but it wasn’t long before she got her answer from the Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office that her sister was in a car crash.

“It’s very frustrating, not knowing what happened, not knowing what she felt when she got hit and I can’t even imagine her being at the hospital and trying to fight for her life,” said Martinez.

Martinez and the rest of her family is pleading for the person responsible to step forward.

“If he has a family, he can think about it and I’m pretty sure he wouldn’t like to be in this situation. I would have loved that he was able to help her. That could have saved her life, but he decided not to,” said Martinez.

She remembers her sister as a selfless person, never asking for recognition. So when she was told Maria was an organ donor it was just one more example of who she really was and why they want to find the other driver.

“She wanted to give the gift of life to other people,” said Martinez. “She’s probably the most caring person that I’ve met.”

DPS says it’s working to find the driver, who could face a felony charge of failure to stop and render aid.

Martinez says her sister leaves behind four children, all under the age of 12. Family friends have created a Gofundme page to raise money for the funeral and her children.