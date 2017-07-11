Burn ban in effect for Williamson County

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban for the county Tuesday morning. The ban will be in effect for the next 90 days unless removed by the judge.

Fire departments across the county are seeing dry conditions that could lead to brush fires.

“We had a half-acre grass fire last night. This happened right before midnight, there was a transformer on fire that caused the grass fire,” said Georgetown Assistant Fire Chief Clay Shell. “As we get more heat, the drier conditions along with higher temperatures, sometimes we do see issues with transformers with everyone running their ACs, sometimes their weaker transformers end up blowing a fuse.”

Shell said he is glad the county decided to implement the burn ban since just in the past few days, Georgetown Fire has seen an increase in calls for grass fires, though they have not seen any major incidents yet.

Many of the counties in Central Texas have decided to implement burn bans as summer heat settles in.

