Burn ban in effect for Williamson County

By Published:

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban for the county Tuesday morning. The ban will be in effect for the next 90 days unless removed by the judge.

Fire departments across the county are seeing dry conditions that could lead to brush fires.

“We had a half-acre grass fire last night. This happened right before midnight, there was a transformer on fire that caused the grass fire,” said Georgetown Assistant Fire Chief Clay Shell. “As we get more heat, the drier conditions along with higher temperatures, sometimes we do see issues with transformers with everyone running their ACs, sometimes their weaker transformers end up blowing a fuse.”

Shell said he is glad the county decided to implement the burn ban since just in the past few days, Georgetown Fire has seen an increase in calls for grass fires, though they have not seen any major incidents yet.

Many of the counties in Central Texas have decided to implement burn bans as summer heat settles in.

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., Alyssa Goard finds out what kind of conditions firefighters are dealing with in the field this summer.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s