911 down in Burnet-area for the fourth time in recent months

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — 911 emergency service is down in the Burnet area, the sheriff’s office says, and emergency calls are being rerouted to surrounding agencies.

It’s at least the fourth time the county has faced a 911 outage since March. The Burnet County Sheriff’s Facebook page says the cause is AT&T having “fiber optic issues” near Burnet.

The agency says their dispatch center is able to communicate with other dispatch centers and their deputies over radio. Non-emergency phone lines are down as well.

A 911 outage last happened on June 20 due to AT&T fiber connection, the sheriff’s office said, also affecting long distance and AT&T cell phones. Previous outages happened on May 26 and on March 8 as well.

In the March 8 outage, AT&T cell phone users nationwide were unable to call 911 for more than two hours, as Austin-area emergency agencies scrambled to inform callers of alternative numbers to use in the case of an emergency.