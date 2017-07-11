50-acre wildfire burning in Blanco County

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Crews are fighting a large wildfire started by a BBQ pit several miles north of Johnson City. At this time officials say no structures are threatened by the fire.

The 50-acre fire is moving northwest from Trails End Road, near the intersection of Farm Road 1323 and US 281, according to Blanco County Emergency Management. Crews were first called to fight the fire at 2:41 p.m. Tuesday.

Travis County STAR Flight and DPS Air Support are arriving to help ground crews contain the fire. A shelter has also been opened at the First United Methodist Church, at 105 LBJ Dr. in Johnson City.

KXAN has a crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information.