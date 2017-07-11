3-year-old boy killed by falling TV in Temple

Roland Richter, KWKT Published:
FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Emergency lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

TEMPLE, Texas (KWKT) — Temple police report a small child has been killed when a television fell on him.

Sgt. Michael Bolton says the incident occurred in the 1500 block of South Fifth Street at about 11 p.m. Monday.

He said the child appears to have been climbing a piece of furniture that had the TV on top of it. According to NBC affiliate KCEN, the boy was three years old.

Bolton says it appears the piece of furniture tipped forward and the TV landed on the child.

Justice of the Peace Don Engleking pronounced the child dead and ordered an autopsy.

Police say that while the death appears to be an accident, the investigation is ongoing.

