Who the biggest tippers are

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re still tipping 15 percent at restaurants, some of the wait staff might think you’re a cheapskate. According to a new creditcards.com report, people who tip 20 percent are considered the best tippers.

When it comes to political parties and gender, tipping is quite a controversy. Seemingly, men and women are equal – in regards to when they tip; but white, Republican men rule more than just the Senate. While men and women are both equally likely to tip when dining in a restaurant, men tend to tip more, according to the survey.

The survey also determined Republicans and independents are big tippers. The poll found that 57 percent of independents and 59 percent of Republicans typically leave an average restaurant tip that exceeds 15 percent of the bill. At the other end of the spectrum, women tip a median of 16 percent and Democrats, southerners and cash users tip a median of 15 percent.

But, women are superior in some regards. According to a survey by Princeton Survey Research Associates International, they are more likely than men to tip hotel housekeepers, baristas and hair stylists – all workers that at least 10 percent of people never tip.

When it comes to race, 94 percent of whites say they tip their server all or most of the time; 82 percent of Hispanics and 79 percent of blacks say the same.

Your age could be a factor in how much you tip as well. The survey shows that young millennials (ages 18-26) leave a median tip of 16 percent of the bill, whereas Generation Xers report a median of 18 percent of the bill, and baby boomers tip around 20 percent.

All in all, most people were found to tip – which seems to be the societal standard. “Tipping behaviors are directly related to your knowledge of tipping customs and norms,” said Michael McCall, a professor at Michigan State University who specializes in consumer behavior.