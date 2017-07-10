VIDEO: Helmet cam catches cyclist’s impact with hit-and-run driver

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Police have arrested the driver who they believe struck a bicyclist on Tennessee’s Natchez Trace Parkway on Saturday morning.

Greg Goodman and Tyler Noe were cycling on the designated bike route when a black Volvo struck Noe.

Noe, who has non-life threatening injuries, is receiving treatment at the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. Goodman was wearing a camera and provided video to investigators.

After reviewing video of the incident, 58-year-old Marshall Grant Neely III, was arrested.

Neely, who lives in Franklin, served as dean of students at the University School of Nashville.

He says he had no clue he’d hit anyone.

“I did not see the biker, I did not hear the hit, I did not know what happened,” Neely said.

Neely went on to express remorse, saying “I feel horrible about it and I’m glad that the fellow who I collided with is doing well.”

