Vandals spray-paint one of the oldest cypress trees in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — One of the largest and oldest cypress trees along the San Marcos River was spray-painted by vandals recently. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered by CrimeStoppers.

The city of San Marcos is asking for your help identifying the person or people responsible for spray-painting what the city describes as an ancient cypress tree located on Thompson’s Island in the San Marcos River, just south of Interstate 35.

The damage to the tree was found on July 1. Officials believe it was done sometime the week before. They estimate the tree to be more than 300 years old and are working to determine the best way to repair the tree.

They have also closed the park to the public as the city reminds people not to try to remove the graffiti themselves. “Certain types of cleaners or actions may do more harm than good to the tree,” Director of Neighborhood Services/City Marshal Jeff Caldwell says.

Anyone found in the park could get a ticket or be arrested for criminal trespass, in addition to any other offense they may have committed.

People canoeing, kayaking and tubing can still carry their boat or tube around the Cape’s Dam, but they may not stay on land for longer than necessary. Stokes Park, located across the road, is open and available for people to use.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 800-324-8477 or the City Marshal’s Office at 512-393-8480.