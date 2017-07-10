Third man charged in abduction of North Texas girl found slain

Shavon Randle (Texas Department of Public Safety Photo)
Shavon Randle (Texas Department of Public Safety Photo)

DALLAS (AP) — Investigators say a third man has been charged in the abduction of a 13-year-old North Texas girl found dead in an abandoned Dallas house with another slain person.

Dallas County jail records show 21-year-old Desmond Jones was being held Monday on an aggravated kidnapping charge, with bond at $100,000. Officials say the drug-related case involves the June 28 abduction of Shavon Randle from nearby Lancaster.

The girl and Michael Titus were discovered shot to death July 1. A medical examiner ruled both deaths were homicides.

Jones initially was charged with failure to report a felony. An arrest affidavit says Jones was present when the girl was abducted.

Two other men remain jailed on aggravated kidnapping charges.

An attorney to speak for Jones didn’t immediately return a message Monday.

