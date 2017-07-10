Swimmer pulled from Lake Travis dies at the hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was pulled from Lake Travis onto a party boat Sunday afternoon after struggling in the water.

Lake Patrol deputies were called for a report of people doing CPR on a victim on the boat and took him to Emerald Point Marina, where Austin-Travis County EMS medics continued CPR on Saugata Ghosh, 34, on the way to the nearby Baylor Scott & White Medical Center.

He was pronounced dead at 5:26 p.m. Witnesses say Ghosh was swimming with several friends when he began to struggle in the water. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says details of the incident, including whether or not Ghosh went under the water, are under investigation.

The sheriff’s office says Ghosh’s cause and manner of death will be determined in the coming weeks as they await toxicology results.

Also Sunday afternoon, a missing man was found dead in the Pedernales River west of Lake Travis. Witnesses said he was last seen walking toward the dock on his property.

