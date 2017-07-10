Sunlight, mirrors blamed for south Austin house fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sunlight is being blamed for starting a fire that left a south Austin home with $30,000 worth of damage Monday afternoon.
Investigators with the Austin Fire Department determined sunlight reflecting off a mirror left over from an art project started the blaze in the 6600 block of Cannonleague Drive.
Firefighters were called to the scene around 1:40 p.m. The National Weather Service reported temperatures in Austin were 98 degrees at the time.
There were no injuries and the residents will be able to return home.