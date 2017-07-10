Sunlight, mirrors blamed for south Austin house fire

KXAN News Published:
This AFD photo shows the mirrors suspected of causing Monday's fire.
This AFD photo shows the mirrors suspected of causing Monday's fire on Cannonleague Drive. (Austin Fire Department Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sunlight is being blamed for starting a fire that left a south Austin home with $30,000 worth of damage Monday afternoon.

Investigators with the Austin Fire Department determined sunlight reflecting off a mirror left over from an art project started the blaze in the 6600 block of Cannonleague Drive.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 1:40 p.m. The National Weather Service reported temperatures in Austin were 98 degrees at the time.

There were no injuries and the residents will be able to return home.

