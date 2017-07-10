Sunlight, mirrors blamed for south Austin house fire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sunlight is being blamed for starting a fire that left a south Austin home with $30,000 worth of damage Monday afternoon.

Investigators with the Austin Fire Department determined sunlight reflecting off a mirror left over from an art project started the blaze in the 6600 block of Cannonleague Drive.

Firefighters were called to the scene around 1:40 p.m. The National Weather Service reported temperatures in Austin were 98 degrees at the time.

6604 Cannon League. Firefighters open up attic pic.twitter.com/FDrQgwxSTx — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 10, 2017

There were no injuries and the residents will be able to return home.

Re Box Alarm 6604 Cannon League. Fire in attic of single family home has been knocked down. Crews checking for extension pic.twitter.com/78qwDeFmQL — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) July 10, 2017