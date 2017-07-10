Sneak peek at items on sale for Amazon Prime Day

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For some, Amazon’s Prime Day is like Christmas in July.

Amazon is kicking off its third annual Prime Day at 8 p.m. CDT on Monday, July 10. The company says new deal will be revealed every five minutes. If you’re a Prime member with various Amazon products (such as Amazon Echo), you can start your shopping even earlier, beginning at 6 p.m. CDT.

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store during Prime Day:

• Save 50% on Amazon Echo, only $89.99

• Save $15 on Echo Dot, only $34.99

• Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99

• Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99

• Fire 7, our best-selling tablet, only $29.99

• Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can add four months of the full catalog streaming service for just $0.99 when buying Echo devices, Fire TV streaming media players or Fire tablets

• Save $75 on Echo Show and Arlo Security Camera bundle

• Save 30% on Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug bundle

• Save $50 on August Smart Lock

• Echo Dot and Sony XB10 bundle, under $70

• Save big on Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones

• Save 45% on Libratone One Click portable Bluetooth speakers

• Save up to 50% on select video games, consoles and accessories

• Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops and accessories

• Save 30% on RepRap Guru 3D Printer

• Save 50% on two-pack of Tile Slim Phone Finders

• Save big on Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 + Digital HD [Blu-ray]

• Save 40-50% on Prime Exclusive clothing, handbags and more

• Save 30% on select clothing, shoes and more for men, women, kids and baby

• Save big on diamond stud earrings – 1 carat diamond stud earrings for 499.99 or ½ carat diamond stud earrings for $239.99

• Save up to 70% on select Samsonite two-piece spinner sets

• Save up to 40% on select furniture, mattresses and rugs

• Save 20% on nursery essentials

• Save $100 on the Bissell Multi Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum

• Save up to 40% on Radio Flyer, Crayola, K’NEX and more

• Save up to 30% on select Under Armour training gear

• Save 30% on select adidas apparel

• Save up to 50% on select Callaway Golf products

• Skywalker Trampolines Jump N’ Dunk Trampoline with safety enclosure and basketball hoop, 8-Feet, only $119.99

• Save 30% on the Sportstuff 1030 Adventure Stand Up Paddleboard with accessories

• Save 25% or more on AmazonBasics – from office products to outdoor gear

• Get 20% back on thousands of items with an Amazon Prime credit card including select Disney Pixar Cars toys, select Thule jogging strollers and luggage, and select Yamaha musical instruments

• Save up to 50% on grocery items by Amazon, including Wickedly Prime and Happy Belly products

• Save 40% off your first six months of Audible membership, and enjoy the world’s largest library of audiobooks plus original audio programming (just $8.95/mo for 6 months)

TV Deals

Starting at 6pm PT / 9pm ET members can visit http://www.amazon.com/primedaytvdeals to shop top TV deals. TV deals will run at various times throughout the 30-hour shopping period. Select TV deals include:

• Newly released Element 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV – Amazon Fire TV Edition, only $399.99

• 25% off select TCL smart TVs, starting at $119.99 for a 28-inch

• 32-inch 720p TCL TV, only $99.99

• 40-inch 1080p TCL TV, only $199.99

• 55-inch premium brand 4K smart LED TV, only $599.99

• Get 15% back on select Samsung TVs, audio and more on Prime Day with an Amazon Prime credit card