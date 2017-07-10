Sneak peek at items on sale for Amazon Prime Day

KXAN Staff Published:
FILE - This June 4, 2014 file photo shows Amazon boxes in (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For some, Amazon’s Prime Day is like Christmas in July.

Amazon is kicking off its third annual Prime Day at 8 p.m. CDT on Monday, July 10. The company says new deal will be revealed every five minutes. If you’re a Prime member with various Amazon products (such as Amazon Echo), you can start your shopping even earlier, beginning at 6 p.m. CDT.

Here’s a sneak peek at what’s in store during Prime Day:

• Save 50% on Amazon Echo, only $89.99
• Save $15 on Echo Dot, only $34.99
• Save $30 on Kindle Paperwhite, only $89.99
• Save $40 on Fire HD 8 Kids Edition, only $89.99
• Fire 7, our best-selling tablet, only $29.99
• Prime members who haven’t yet tried Amazon Music Unlimited can add four months of the full catalog streaming service for just $0.99 when buying Echo devices, Fire TV streaming media players or Fire tablets
• Save $75 on Echo Show and Arlo Security Camera bundle
• Save 30% on Echo Dot and TP-Link Smart Plug bundle
• Save $50 on August Smart Lock
• Echo Dot and Sony XB10 bundle, under $70
• Save big on Sony XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Headphones
• Save 45% on Libratone One Click portable Bluetooth speakers
• Save up to 50% on select video games, consoles and accessories
• Save up to 40% on PC gaming laptops, desktops and accessories
• Save 30% on RepRap Guru 3D Printer
• Save 50% on two-pack of Tile Slim Phone Finders
• Save big on Game of Thrones: The Complete Seasons 1-6 + Digital HD [Blu-ray]
• Save 40-50% on Prime Exclusive clothing, handbags and more
• Save 30% on select clothing, shoes and more for men, women, kids and baby
• Save big on diamond stud earrings – 1 carat diamond stud earrings for 499.99 or ½ carat diamond stud earrings for $239.99
• Save up to 70% on select Samsonite two-piece spinner sets
• Save up to 40% on select furniture, mattresses and rugs
• Save 20% on nursery essentials
• Save $100 on the Bissell Multi Reach Cordless Stick Vacuum
• Save up to 40% on Radio Flyer, Crayola, K’NEX and more
• Save up to 30% on select Under Armour training gear
• Save 30% on select adidas apparel
• Save up to 50% on select Callaway Golf products
• Skywalker Trampolines Jump N’ Dunk Trampoline with safety enclosure and basketball hoop, 8-Feet, only $119.99
• Save 30% on the Sportstuff 1030 Adventure Stand Up Paddleboard with accessories
• Save 25% or more on AmazonBasics – from office products to outdoor gear
• Get 20% back on thousands of items with an Amazon Prime credit card including select Disney Pixar Cars toys, select Thule jogging strollers and luggage, and select Yamaha musical instruments
• Save up to 50% on grocery items by Amazon, including Wickedly Prime and Happy Belly products
• Save 40% off your first six months of Audible membership, and enjoy the world’s largest library of audiobooks plus original audio programming (just $8.95/mo for 6 months)
TV Deals
Starting at 6pm PT / 9pm ET members can visit http://www.amazon.com/primedaytvdeals to shop top TV deals. TV deals will run at various times throughout the 30-hour shopping period. Select TV deals include:
• Newly released Element 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV – Amazon Fire TV Edition, only $399.99
• 25% off select TCL smart TVs, starting at $119.99 for a 28-inch
• 32-inch 720p TCL TV, only $99.99
• 40-inch 1080p TCL TV, only $199.99
• 55-inch premium brand 4K smart LED TV, only $599.99
• Get 15% back on select Samsung TVs, audio and more on Prime Day with an Amazon Prime credit card

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s