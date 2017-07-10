Silver Alert issued for Refugio man

Silver Alert issued for John Knott out of Refugio. (DPS)
Silver Alert issued for John Knott out of Refugio. (DPS)

REFUGIO, Texas (KXAN) — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 81-year-old man from Refugio, which is near Corpus Christi.

The Refugio Police Department is searching for John Knott, who is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. He was last seen around 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 9 at 219 Edward St. in Refugio.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He is driving a white, 2012 Toyota Highlander with Texas License Plate DK4R520.

Law enforcement officials believe Knott’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Refugio Police Department at 361-526-4533.

 

