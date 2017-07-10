See smoke in Reimers Ranch on Tuesday? It’s a prescribed burn

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A prescribed burn in west Travis County on Tuesday is expected to create a relatively light smoke impact on the surrounding area.

The burn at Reimers Ranch Park, to take place between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., will help remove invading shrubs, reduce the number of exotic species and enhance plant diversity in around 56 acres of live oak savannah.

Southeasterly winds are expected, carrying the smoke northwest across the Pedernales River and into the Falls Creek area. The smoke impact should be a relatively short duration, the county says.

The park will remain open during the burn, but some parts of the park will close and access along the main park road may be delayed. The only planned closure is a portion of the Granite Trail, the pavilion parking area, the equestrian parking area and Climbers Canyon.

Travis County is currently under a burn ban. Reimers Ranch Park, at 23610 Hamilton Pool Rd. in Dripping Springs, is located about 10 miles northwest of Bee Cave.