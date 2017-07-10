Security camera shows officer shooting 2 dogs in owner’s backyard

Warning: Some may find the video in this story disturbing.

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) — Surveillance video posted to Facebook early Sunday morning shows a Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer shooting two dogs in the owner’s fenced-in backyard.

Police issued a statement Sunday saying that officers were responding to a residential burglary alarm when the shooting occurred.

In the video, a dog is seen approaching the officer in the north Minneapolis yard. The officer backs away and shoots the dog, and then a second dog runs in and the officer appears to shoot that dog as well. The dogs run away and the officer can be seen climbing the fence and leaving the yard.

The police report states that “two large size pitbulls charged at officer” before he fired at them.

The dog’s owner, Jennifer LeMay, said on Facebook that the dogs were not attacking or charging at the officer. The video was from her home security system and she posted it at 12:37 a.m. Sunday. As of 6 p.m. it had been viewed nearly 100,000 times.

“My dog had stopped. My dog wasn’t even facing him to charge him or be in an aggressive manner to him. You still shot him,” she said.

