Record-breaking hammerhead shark caught near Texas City

Record-breaking hammerhead shark caught in Gulf of Mexico. (via Texas City Jaycees Facebook page)
Record-breaking hammerhead shark caught in Gulf of Mexico. (via Texas City Jaycees Facebook page)

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KXAN) — There’s no doubt Tim McClellen will be framing the picture of him with the massive, record-breaking hammerhead shark he caught over the weekend.

McClellen won 1st place when he caught the 1,033-pound shark in the 55th Annual Texas City Jaycees Tackle Time Fishing Tournament on July 9. His catch smashed the 871-pound record set in 1980 in the Gulf of Mexico.

In a photo posted to Facebook by the Texas City Jaycees, the shark appears to be at least twice the length of McClellen’s height.

 

 

