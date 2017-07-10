Police: DWI suspect leads officers on a chase with child in truck

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who police suspect was driving while intoxicated led officers on a chase for nearly eight miles with his 7-year-old daughter in the truck.

According to an arrest affidavit, Guadalupe Fidelmar Zavaleta Jiminez, 29, was driving along the 1400 block of Grand Avenue Parkway in Pflugerville around 1 a.m. on Sunday without his headlights on. When an officer caught up to Jiminez’ truck he noticed the driver was “straddling the line” and failed to stay in his lane.

When the officer tried to pull the driver over, he kept on going and proceeded to enter Interstate 35 going southbound, court document continues. The officer noted the driver struck the concrete divider and continued past an Austin police patrol car stopped along the interstate.

Pflugerville police say the driver finally stopped at the red light at the intersection of I-35 and Rundberg Lane. When officers made contact with the driver, they discovered he had his child in the car.

When questioned, Jiminez said he was not paying attention and didn’t notice the multiple police units following him. According to the affidavit, the suspect admitted to drinking six beers. A breathalyzer test revealed he had a .183 BAC.