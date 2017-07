AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police say an 84-year-old missing elderly man could die soon if his medical conditions are left untreated.

Francis Reidy was last seen in the 3200 block of W. Slaughter Ln. at West Oaks Rehab at around 3 p.m. Monday.

He is described as 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was also last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, with shorts, a silver walker and has old hospital bands on his wrist.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911 immediately.