Man fatally shot in pickup truck in southeast Austin identified

Related Coverage Man found shot, dead in apartment complex parking lot

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man who was found shot to death in his pickup truck early Sunday morning has been identified as 43-year-old Dunieski Castillo-Leyva.

Austin police say they responded to shots fired at the Pleasant Hill Apartments at 2501 Anken Dr. in southeast Austin just after 1 a.m. When they got there, they found Castillo-Leyva in his pickup truck.

Initial information indicates there was an altercation where the victim might have backed into several parked cars prior to the shooting. Homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses but no one is in custody at this time.

Anyone who has information should contact the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES or use the new Crime Stoppers App. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.