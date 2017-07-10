Inmate dies in Travis County Jail cell

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 43-year-old man who was booked into the Travis County Jail on July 8, died in custody a day later.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says Eloy Villanueva, of Austin, was found unresponsive in his cell at the 500 W. 10th St. location just after noon on July 9. CPR was performed as jail officials waited for EMS to arrive. Villanueva was pronounced dead at 12:51 p.m.

The Texas Rangers will assist in the investigation into Villanueva’s death as part of agency protocol. While foul play is not expected, the report of cause and manner of death will be finalized by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Villanueva was originally booked into the jail and charged with Obstruction, Criminal Trespass and Public Intoxication.

According to records with the Texas Attorney General’s Office, there have been three inmate deaths in the Travis County Jail this year. From 2007-2016, there have been a total of 39 inmate deaths in Travis County Sheriff’s Office custody.