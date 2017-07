Since opening up her first retail store location in Austin, TX, Nina Berenato has become a fixture in Austin’s growing maker community. Her brand focuses on the designer’s goal to use her talent for design to make all women feel powerful, beautiful and capable of anything. She came by the studio to show that you too can be capable of making your own jewelry!

You can shop the Nina Berenato Shop in The Domain. For more information, visit NinaBerenato.com.