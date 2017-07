Hotel Ella’s Parlor Bar is a beautiful addition to the charming hotel. The sophisticated atmosphere and delicious drinks make the bar a fun place to relax and enjoy one of their amazing concoctions. Bartender Joseph Mummey stopped by to show us how to make the “BlunderBuss”.

The Parlor Bar at Hotel Ella hosts Happy Hour Monday through Friday from 4 to 7. You can find them at 1900 Rio Grande, and be sure to check out more at hotelella.com for menu options and more information.