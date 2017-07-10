Free Fun in Austin for July 10-14

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re looking for something to do without spending any cash, here are some ideas from our partners at Free Fun in Austin:
Storytime with Author Emma Virjan – Tuesday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m. Local author Emma Virján will read her newest Pig in a Wig book, What This Story Needs is a Vroom and a Zoom! Are you ready to zoom off on a cross-country adventure with Pig and her friends? Meet the author and get a signed copy of this perfect read-aloud. This is a storytime you don’t want to miss! To get a book signed, a copy of the event book must be purchased from BookPeople. FREE! BookPeople, 603 N Lamar Blvd, Austin.