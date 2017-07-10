Free Fun in Austin for July 10-14

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re looking for something to do without spending any cash, here are some ideas from our partners at Free Fun in Austin:



Slaid Cleaves FREE In-Store Performance – Monday, July 10 at 5:00 p.m. To celebrate the release of Slaid Cleaves’ new album Ghost on the Car Radio, enjoy a FREE live performance. Waterloo Records, 600 N Lamar Blvd, Austin.

Storytime with Author Emma Virjan – Tuesday, July 11 at 10:30 a.m. Local author Emma Virján will read her newest Pig in a Wig book, What This Story Needs is a Vroom and a Zoom! Are you ready to zoom off on a cross-country adventure with Pig and her friends? Meet the author and get a signed copy of this perfect read-aloud. This is a storytime you don’t want to miss! To get a book signed, a copy of the event book must be purchased from BookPeople. FREE! BookPeople, 603 N Lamar Blvd, Austin.

Rhythm on Stage: Brazilian Dance Night (RSVP) – Tuesday, July 11 at 7:00 p.m. Join Rebekah and Live Drummers for a fun night of FREE Brazilian Dance. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and Brazilian Dance instruction begins at 7:30 p.m. Dance until 8:45 p.m. – it’s come and go, so stay the entire time and dance, or just as long as you’d like. Reserve your spot here . FREE! The Long Center, 701 W Riverside Dr, Austin.



Austin Symphony Children’s Day Art Park: April & Amy – Wednesday, July 12 at 9:30 a.m. This exciting summer program features local musicians, dancers, storytellers, magicians, mimes, and craftspeople. Youngsters can visit the Instrument Zoo (where they can see, touch, and try to play the instruments), talk to symphony musicians and hear them play their instruments, sing and clap along with the star of the show, and try their hands at different art projects under the Art Tent. This year, Austin favorite Bernadette Nason will act as Emcee and Storyteller. This week, enjoy a performance by April & Amy. Admission is 50¢ per child; adults are FREE. Symphony Square Amphitheater, 1101 Red River St, Austin. Blues on the Green: Shinyribs with Jackie Venson – Wednesday, July 12 at 8:00 p.m. Austin’s favorite summer tradition is back! 93.3 KGSR’s Blues on the Green invites music lovers out to Zilker Park to enjoy a family and pet-friendly night of homegrown music in a relaxed atmosphere. Grab your family, friends, dogs, and blankets, and come to Austin’s largest FREE concert series. Zilker Park, 2100 Barton Springs Rd, Austin.