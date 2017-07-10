Feral hogs creeping back into west Austin neighborhood

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People who live in Austin’s Jester Estates subdivision are worried issues with feral hogs could get out of hand in their neighborhood.

Longtime resident Carey Epps started a conversation about the hogs on the neighborhood’s Nextdoor page. Soon, more than a dozen neighbors joined him, discussing the damage the hogs are causing and how to eradicate them.

“They go up and down Jester Boulevard,” Epps said.

He put an iron fence around his yard about 10 years ago to keep out hogs that were tearing into his grass at the time. He says eventually those hogs disappeared, and for years Jester Estates didn’t see any more. In the past three weeks, however, he says hogs are showing up again.

“People say that they’ve been doing damage to their cactus in their yards and rooting up this and that,” Epps said.

In his own yard, the animals are tearing through mulch that’s outside of his fencing.

In talking to neighbors, Epps says many are considering putting in fences like his. But as people in the neighborhood are doing their part in preventing hog damage, Epps is questioning what the city of Austin and Travis County’s parts should be, as they own land in nearby nature preserves, where the hogs are likely coming from.

“I think the hogs are a public menace, really, not just a nuisance,” Epps said, “And I think whatever control can be put in force, to help eradicate them hopefully or keep the population down.”

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, it’s usually the landowner’s responsibility to deal with hogs on his or her property, but cities and counties can step in from time to time to help. Epps says that help is needed, not only to protect yards, but the people who live in the area, as well.

“These things are dangerous,” he said. “I sure wouldn’t want to meet one.”