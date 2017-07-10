Elderly woman, son killed in crash on US 281 identified

Related Coverage DPS chase ends in deadly crash on US 281 in Blanco County

BLANCO COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities have released the identities of the two people who died in a crash on US 281 in Blanco County last week.

On July 3, the Texas Department of Public Safety says as a trooper was driving southbound on US 281 when a Honda, being driven by 69-year-old Richard Purpura of Blanco, going northbound crossed into the southbound lanes.

DPS says the driver didn’t stop when the trooper tried to pull him over. A few minutes later, the driver struck two other vehicles just north of Round Mountain. The driver, along with his mother, 99-year-old Anne Purpura, both died at the scene.

The driver of one of the other vehicles was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injures, and the other driver was treated and released at the scene.

A spokesperson for DPS says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.