Driver killed after crashing into guardrail on RM 2222

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A 31-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning when he crashed into the end of a guardrail on Ranch to Market 2222 near Bell Mountain Drive.

Police say Daniel Joseph Royas was driving a silver 2008 Nissan Sentra eastbound when he drifted off the right side of the road in the 8500 block of RM 2222.

He hit the end of the guardrail head-on at around 12:30 a.m. Royas was pronounced dead at the scene.

Austin police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8255.

