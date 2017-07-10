Driver crashes into house featured on ‘Fixer Upper,’ charged with DWI

WACO, Texas (KWKT) — A Waco man is charged with driving while intoxicated after police say he crashed into a north Waco house featured on the hit show, “Fixer Upper.”

Police say Allen Miller, 31, was driving while intoxicated Saturday around 1:20 a.m.

“I was laying in my bed about to go to sleep and then, the next thing I hear, I hear what sounded like an explosion,” said Michael Dickerson, a neighbor.

Police say Miller lost control of his vehicle, went airborne and crashed into the front of a home on Alexander Avenue.

“The car was completely submerged into the house. The ground was destroyed from the car flying into the house,” said Dickerson.

Neighbors say this has happened before to the same house multiple times. Locals say it’s because people speed through the 19th Street and Alexander Avenue intersection and don’t stop.

They say the homeowners plan to take up this issue with the city, and use surveillance video from their home and the business across the street to support their argument.

The homeowners were not available for comment Sunday.